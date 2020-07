Amenities

Highly sought after Reserve at Westridge home! Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 Bath 2 story home features Study, Living, Upstairs game room and media room. HOA includes full water park access. Master down, 3 beds up. Home comes with upgraded LG Washer, Dryer, and 5 drawer LG Refrigerator. Furniture is available for purchase if requested. Media room setup which includes projector, amplifier and speakers also available by request. Pets are approved on case by case basis, under 30 pounds.