10700 Capri Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 9:43 PM

10700 Capri Drive

10700 Capri Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10700 Capri Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
media room
Beautiful 2 story home with great floorplan available for lease in Frisco ISD!! Very open layout with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Study, Game Room, and Media Room. Master Bedroom and Study down. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. SS Refrigerator is included. Very popular model that also features an open game room with Juliet balconies overlooking the downstairs family living room. Large corner lot with a big Backyard and a covered patio. Very nice community with Community Center, Pool, large park and elementary school within a short walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

