10700 Capri Drive

Beautiful 2 story home with great floorplan available for lease in Frisco ISD!! Very open layout with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Study, Game Room, and Media Room. Master Bedroom and Study down. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. SS Refrigerator is included. Very popular model that also features an open game room with Juliet balconies overlooking the downstairs family living room. Large corner lot with a big Backyard and a covered patio. Very nice community with Community Center, Pool, large park and elementary school within a short walk.