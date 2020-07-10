10601 Fort Stockton Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool media room

Great plan in well sought after Highlands of West ridge Community with Prosper ISD. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, Game room, Media room, Covered Porch and Covered Patio. Brick-Stone elevation. Wood floors in Entry, Study and family room. Kitchen features built in stainless appliances with granite counters overlooking breakfast and family room. Study with French doors and Master bedroom down stairs. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Game room and Media Room upstairs. Furnished Home available for $2800 per month. Community offers an infinity pool, walking trails and is close to schools, shopping, DNT, 121, 380 and everything else you could need!