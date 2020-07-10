All apartments in McKinney
10601 Fort Stockton Place

10601 Fort Stockton Place · No Longer Available
Location

10601 Fort Stockton Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
media room
Great plan in well sought after Highlands of West ridge Community with Prosper ISD. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, Game room, Media room, Covered Porch and Covered Patio. Brick-Stone elevation. Wood floors in Entry, Study and family room. Kitchen features built in stainless appliances with granite counters overlooking breakfast and family room. Study with French doors and Master bedroom down stairs. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Game room and Media Room upstairs. Furnished Home available for $2800 per month. Community offers an infinity pool, walking trails and is close to schools, shopping, DNT, 121, 380 and everything else you could need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10601 Fort Stockton Place have any available units?
10601 Fort Stockton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10601 Fort Stockton Place have?
Some of 10601 Fort Stockton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10601 Fort Stockton Place currently offering any rent specials?
10601 Fort Stockton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10601 Fort Stockton Place pet-friendly?
No, 10601 Fort Stockton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10601 Fort Stockton Place offer parking?
Yes, 10601 Fort Stockton Place offers parking.
Does 10601 Fort Stockton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10601 Fort Stockton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10601 Fort Stockton Place have a pool?
Yes, 10601 Fort Stockton Place has a pool.
Does 10601 Fort Stockton Place have accessible units?
No, 10601 Fort Stockton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10601 Fort Stockton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10601 Fort Stockton Place has units with dishwashers.

