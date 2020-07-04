All apartments in McKinney
10509 Cochron Drive
Last updated August 4 2019 at 6:47 AM

10509 Cochron Drive

10509 Cochron Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10509 Cochron Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated home in a great neighborhood in FRISCO ISD close to community pool, schools, and park. Large, open kitchen with granite, big island, a gas range that blends with the downstairs living room that has hand scraped hardwood floors making this space great for entertaining. Huge master suite with seating area, double sinks, and granite counters in the bath along with a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are substantial as well just off the upstairs game room. Added bonuses: Large walk-in attic offers easy access storage, oversized garage and nice backyard with covered patio. Walking distance from elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10509 Cochron Drive have any available units?
10509 Cochron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10509 Cochron Drive have?
Some of 10509 Cochron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10509 Cochron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10509 Cochron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10509 Cochron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10509 Cochron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10509 Cochron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10509 Cochron Drive offers parking.
Does 10509 Cochron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10509 Cochron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10509 Cochron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10509 Cochron Drive has a pool.
Does 10509 Cochron Drive have accessible units?
No, 10509 Cochron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10509 Cochron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10509 Cochron Drive has units with dishwashers.

