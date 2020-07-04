10509 Cochron Drive

Amenities
Beautifully updated home in a great neighborhood in FRISCO ISD close to community pool, schools, and park. Large, open kitchen with granite, big island, a gas range that blends with the downstairs living room that has hand scraped hardwood floors making this space great for entertaining. Huge master suite with seating area, double sinks, and granite counters in the bath along with a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are substantial as well just off the upstairs game room. Added bonuses: Large walk-in attic offers easy access storage, oversized garage and nice backyard with covered patio. Walking distance from elementary school.