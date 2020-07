Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool playground

Spectacular corner home in sought after Frisco ISD! Come check out this oversized lot with extended patio great for entertaining. Whole house water filtration system and many other upgrades. Comes with SS Samsung refrigerator!

Come and see this beauty before it's gone! Within walking distance of school, playground and 2 community pools. Ready for immediate move in!