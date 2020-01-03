10420 Matador Drive

Amenities

EXCELLENT family home nestled in the master planned community of Westridge in McKinney, with Frisco schools. Open concept floor plan with kitchen overlooking the spacious living room with gas starter fireplace. Kitchen features SS appliances, an island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry and attached breakfast nook. Formal dining, a study, and half bath downstairs as well. Large master with private bath that has separate tub and shower, dual his & hers sinks and large walk-in closet. Fun-sized game room - big enough for a pool table, media seating or just an additional living space. Walking distance to elementary school, park, pool & splash park.