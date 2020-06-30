All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10413 Cedar Breaks

10413 Cedar Breaks View · No Longer Available
Location

10413 Cedar Breaks View, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This marvelous home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a game room. It is located in the sought after subdivision with a swim park, walking trail and exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Schools are walking distance. Come see this huge kitchen equipped with granite counter tops, under the cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances. Then take a peek at this amazing back yard with a perfect place for your grill and patio furniture. Don't forget to check out the custom cabinetry in the utility and the game room. Master bedroom is located downstairs with a closet made for a King and a Queen. The master bathroom has a jetted tub and a shower with multiple body sprays. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10413 Cedar Breaks have any available units?
10413 Cedar Breaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10413 Cedar Breaks have?
Some of 10413 Cedar Breaks's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10413 Cedar Breaks currently offering any rent specials?
10413 Cedar Breaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10413 Cedar Breaks pet-friendly?
No, 10413 Cedar Breaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10413 Cedar Breaks offer parking?
Yes, 10413 Cedar Breaks offers parking.
Does 10413 Cedar Breaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10413 Cedar Breaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10413 Cedar Breaks have a pool?
Yes, 10413 Cedar Breaks has a pool.
Does 10413 Cedar Breaks have accessible units?
No, 10413 Cedar Breaks does not have accessible units.
Does 10413 Cedar Breaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10413 Cedar Breaks has units with dishwashers.

