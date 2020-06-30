10413 Cedar Breaks

Amenities

This marvelous home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a game room. It is located in the sought after subdivision with a swim park, walking trail and exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Schools are walking distance. Come see this huge kitchen equipped with granite counter tops, under the cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances. Then take a peek at this amazing back yard with a perfect place for your grill and patio furniture. Don't forget to check out the custom cabinetry in the utility and the game room. Master bedroom is located downstairs with a closet made for a King and a Queen. The master bathroom has a jetted tub and a shower with multiple body sprays. A MUST SEE!