Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10300 Georgetown Place
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:18 AM
1 of 22
10300 Georgetown Place
10300 Georgetown Place
No Longer Available
10300 Georgetown Place, McKinney, TX 75071
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
well maintained house built in 2018! this 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms house has everything you are looking for! this house is also available for sale at $365k. come to check this one out before it is gone!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10300 Georgetown Place have any available units?
10300 Georgetown Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 10300 Georgetown Place currently offering any rent specials?
10300 Georgetown Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10300 Georgetown Place pet-friendly?
No, 10300 Georgetown Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 10300 Georgetown Place offer parking?
No, 10300 Georgetown Place does not offer parking.
Does 10300 Georgetown Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10300 Georgetown Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10300 Georgetown Place have a pool?
No, 10300 Georgetown Place does not have a pool.
Does 10300 Georgetown Place have accessible units?
No, 10300 Georgetown Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10300 Georgetown Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10300 Georgetown Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10300 Georgetown Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10300 Georgetown Place does not have units with air conditioning.
