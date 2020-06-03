10233 Benwick Drive

Amenities

Amazing north facing home located in exemplary Frisco ISD! Master bedroom downstairs! Beautiful exterior stone elevation, built by award winning Builder of the Year American Legend Homes! Soaring high ceilings in entry! This home has tons of beautiful upgrades including hand scraped wood floors in living room and diningor study, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop in the kitchen, surround sound system and HUGE new cedar patio cover! New water heater, 2 brand new HVAC units and new roof! Great location with quick access to DNT, 121, I-75 and 380! Home located within 1 mile of all schools! Community features 2 pools, parks, playgrounds and jogging paths! Hurry before it's gone!