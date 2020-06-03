All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:43 AM

10233 Benwick Drive

10233 Benwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10233 Benwick Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Amazing north facing home located in exemplary Frisco ISD! Master bedroom downstairs! Beautiful exterior stone elevation, built by award winning Builder of the Year American Legend Homes! Soaring high ceilings in entry! This home has tons of beautiful upgrades including hand scraped wood floors in living room and diningor study, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop in the kitchen, surround sound system and HUGE new cedar patio cover! New water heater, 2 brand new HVAC units and new roof! Great location with quick access to DNT, 121, I-75 and 380! Home located within 1 mile of all schools! Community features 2 pools, parks, playgrounds and jogging paths! Hurry before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10233 Benwick Drive have any available units?
10233 Benwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10233 Benwick Drive have?
Some of 10233 Benwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10233 Benwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10233 Benwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10233 Benwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10233 Benwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10233 Benwick Drive offer parking?
No, 10233 Benwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10233 Benwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10233 Benwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10233 Benwick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10233 Benwick Drive has a pool.
Does 10233 Benwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 10233 Benwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10233 Benwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10233 Benwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

