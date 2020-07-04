10212 Old Eagle River Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming updated open concept single story 3 Bds-study-2Bths-2Car. Tile in all living areas & all wet areas, hardwood flooring in master bedroom. Split bedroom layout for privacy.Neutral paint through out the house w windows overlooking the backyard. Gas Logs to operate the cozy FP, brick & stone in the flower beds,Oil rubbed fixtures. Granite Island Kit w SS, Bronze hrdwre, pantry & Sep utility rm w cabinet storage. Subway tile in showers, His & her Vanities in mstr w sep tub & shower.Resort style amenities center