All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10212 Old Eagle River Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10212 Old Eagle River Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:36 PM

10212 Old Eagle River Lane

10212 Old Eagle River Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10212 Old Eagle River Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming updated open concept single story 3 Bds-study-2Bths-2Car. Tile in all living areas & all wet areas, hardwood flooring in master bedroom. Split bedroom layout for privacy.Neutral paint through out the house w windows overlooking the backyard. Gas Logs to operate the cozy FP, brick & stone in the flower beds,Oil rubbed fixtures. Granite Island Kit w SS, Bronze hrdwre, pantry & Sep utility rm w cabinet storage. Subway tile in showers, His & her Vanities in mstr w sep tub & shower.Resort style amenities center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 Old Eagle River Lane have any available units?
10212 Old Eagle River Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10212 Old Eagle River Lane have?
Some of 10212 Old Eagle River Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10212 Old Eagle River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10212 Old Eagle River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 Old Eagle River Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10212 Old Eagle River Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10212 Old Eagle River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10212 Old Eagle River Lane offers parking.
Does 10212 Old Eagle River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10212 Old Eagle River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 Old Eagle River Lane have a pool?
No, 10212 Old Eagle River Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10212 Old Eagle River Lane have accessible units?
No, 10212 Old Eagle River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 Old Eagle River Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10212 Old Eagle River Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center