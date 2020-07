Amenities

pet friendly garage pool playground fireplace game room

A lot of space for your families !!! 3 bedrooms plus study, living room, and game room upstairs. Huge master suite. Walking distance to elementary school and even easy to walk to middle school and High school !! Community pool and play ground are just at the corner of the street. This is really a very nice, quiet and safe neighborhood for a growing family.

pets not over 25 lbs, application fee $45 per adult