10105 Tanner Mill Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:42 PM

10105 Tanner Mill Drive

10105 Tanner Miller Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10105 Tanner Miller Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely DR Horton 2 story home in FRISCO ISD.! Open floor plan with family room featuring wood flrs,gas starter fp that flows into dining room & kitchen for easy mingling. Kitchen features ample cabinetry, granite cntertps, SS appliances,gas cook top with vent system, built in oven & microwave.Upgrades include oil rubbed fixtures,plush carpet,granite in bthrms,deep tub in mstr bath.Large mst bdrm is down with spacious bthrm & oversize closet. 3 large bedrooms upstairs include one with an in suite bath,the other 2 have J & J bthrm.Spacious low maintenance backyard.Enjoy Community Living with a Resort style pools,separate pool for adults & kids(with slides),optional Golf Club & close to Apex cntr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10105 Tanner Mill Drive have any available units?
10105 Tanner Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10105 Tanner Mill Drive have?
Some of 10105 Tanner Mill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10105 Tanner Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10105 Tanner Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10105 Tanner Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10105 Tanner Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10105 Tanner Mill Drive offer parking?
No, 10105 Tanner Mill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10105 Tanner Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10105 Tanner Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10105 Tanner Mill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10105 Tanner Mill Drive has a pool.
Does 10105 Tanner Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 10105 Tanner Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10105 Tanner Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10105 Tanner Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

