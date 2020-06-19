10105 Tanner Mill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Lovely DR Horton 2 story home in FRISCO ISD.! Open floor plan with family room featuring wood flrs,gas starter fp that flows into dining room & kitchen for easy mingling. Kitchen features ample cabinetry, granite cntertps, SS appliances,gas cook top with vent system, built in oven & microwave.Upgrades include oil rubbed fixtures,plush carpet,granite in bthrms,deep tub in mstr bath.Large mst bdrm is down with spacious bthrm & oversize closet. 3 large bedrooms upstairs include one with an in suite bath,the other 2 have J & J bthrm.Spacious low maintenance backyard.Enjoy Community Living with a Resort style pools,separate pool for adults & kids(with slides),optional Golf Club & close to Apex cntr.