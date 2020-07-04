1008 Orchard Hill Trail

Amenities
Come see this beautiful house located in the beautiful Inwood Hills neighborhood. Located on a cul de sac lot and in the heart of McKinney, this house is a great place to call your next home! Large backyard with a covered, detached pergola and the kitchen overlooks the living room and has stainless steel appliances. The downstairs has the owner's retreat, a study, and the flooring is a beautiful bamboo. Easy access to major highways, nearby schools, trails, dog park, and downtown McKinney.