1008 Orchard Hill Trail
1008 Orchard Hill Trail

1008 Orchard Hill Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Orchard Hill Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful house located in the beautiful Inwood Hills neighborhood. Located on a cul de sac lot and in the heart of McKinney, this house is a great place to call your next home! Large backyard with a covered, detached pergola and the kitchen overlooks the living room and has stainless steel appliances. The downstairs has the owner's retreat, a study, and the flooring is a beautiful bamboo. Easy access to major highways, nearby schools, trails, dog park, and downtown McKinney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Orchard Hill Trail have any available units?
1008 Orchard Hill Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Orchard Hill Trail have?
Some of 1008 Orchard Hill Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Orchard Hill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Orchard Hill Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Orchard Hill Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 Orchard Hill Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1008 Orchard Hill Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Orchard Hill Trail offers parking.
Does 1008 Orchard Hill Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Orchard Hill Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Orchard Hill Trail have a pool?
No, 1008 Orchard Hill Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Orchard Hill Trail have accessible units?
No, 1008 Orchard Hill Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Orchard Hill Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Orchard Hill Trail has units with dishwashers.

