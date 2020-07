Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic open concept floor plan! Fresh paint, new carpets, new HVAC system. Large spacious kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and HUGE walk in pantry. Fantastic master en-suite with walk-in closet. Relax your evening away in the master bathroom complete with huge soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Large backyard with patio perfect for summer BBQs!