Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and well maintained one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a large lot! Brand new ceramic tile flooring throughout the living, kitchen, dining and hallway. Kitchen and kitchen cabinets upgraded in 2018. Very large backyard great for entertaining. New roof in 2018. Fresh paint throughout the house. This home is in sought after Prosper ISD, near to shopping, easy commute to 380, the tollway or Hwy 75. Come see it today!