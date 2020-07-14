All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Landing at Mansfield

1701 Towne Crossing Blvd · (817) 349-7762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX 76063

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0827 · Avail. now

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 0717 · Avail. Aug 10

$961

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 0436 · Avail. now

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1422 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Unit 0324 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landing at Mansfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
trash valet
valet service
carport
coffee bar
concierge
pool table
shuffle board
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to the Landing at Mansfield, where we provide the features and amenities that you desire for exceptional living. Our pet-friendly community offers stylish one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Mansfield Texas, right outside the Dallas-Forth Worth area.Inside, our upscale apartment homes feature open-style floorplans, beautiful gourmet kitchens with modern appliance packages, decorative crown molding, large closets, garden tubs and private patios and balconies. The Landing at Mansfield offers residents the convenience of valet trash removal and in-home washer and dryer connections. Call us today to schedule your tour of our elegant community. We look forward to showing you around!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $750 (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, car ports $30-$35. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landing at Mansfield have any available units?
Landing at Mansfield has 16 units available starting at $909 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Landing at Mansfield have?
Some of Landing at Mansfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landing at Mansfield currently offering any rent specials?
Landing at Mansfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landing at Mansfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Landing at Mansfield is pet friendly.
Does Landing at Mansfield offer parking?
Yes, Landing at Mansfield offers parking.
Does Landing at Mansfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landing at Mansfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landing at Mansfield have a pool?
Yes, Landing at Mansfield has a pool.
Does Landing at Mansfield have accessible units?
No, Landing at Mansfield does not have accessible units.
Does Landing at Mansfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landing at Mansfield has units with dishwashers.
