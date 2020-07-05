94 Forest Mill Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Texas Big Home! Great for a large and active family! Property features 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, upstairs game room plus a bonus room, 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths! Large island kitchen open to the main living. Game room has custom floor which makes for a great environment for kids! Two upstairs baths are jack and jill, shared between the 4 bedrooms. Large master downstairs, separate tub and shower with a huge walk-in closet! Large fully fenced backyard! Community pool and duck pond to entertain the kids! Near shopping, restaurants and a movie theatre! So much more! Owner paying all HOA fees!