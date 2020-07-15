9 Shady Valley Ct

Amenities

Available for move-in June 24th or sooner. Three Bedroom two Bath Duplex available for move-in. Separate living room and eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, separate dining area off of the kitchen, full-size washer and dryer connections. Fresh paint, decorative fireplace, decent size backyard, Tenant responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. One small to medium size pet up to 35 pounds with additional pet deposit no aggressive breeds or exotic animals no exceptions. Landlord son is a Texas licensed real estate broker.