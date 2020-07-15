All apartments in Mansfield
9 Shady Valley Ct

9 Shady Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

9 Shady Valley Court, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for move-in June 24th or sooner. Three Bedroom two Bath Duplex available for move-in. Separate living room and eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, separate dining area off of the kitchen, full-size washer and dryer connections. Fresh paint, decorative fireplace, decent size backyard, Tenant responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. One small to medium size pet up to 35 pounds with additional pet deposit no aggressive breeds or exotic animals no exceptions. Landlord son is a Texas licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Shady Valley Ct have any available units?
9 Shady Valley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 9 Shady Valley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9 Shady Valley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Shady Valley Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Shady Valley Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9 Shady Valley Ct offer parking?
No, 9 Shady Valley Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9 Shady Valley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Shady Valley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Shady Valley Ct have a pool?
No, 9 Shady Valley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9 Shady Valley Ct have accessible units?
No, 9 Shady Valley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Shady Valley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Shady Valley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Shady Valley Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Shady Valley Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
