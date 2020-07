Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home to a beautiful, 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 dining, 2 living room, plus an office, with open concept floor plan. Great location, in sought out Mansfield ISD, close to major highways and entertainment venues. Ready for immediate move in. Application fee of $50.00 for every adult over the age of 18 yrs, plus a $150 processing fee, 1 month rent, plus security deposit of $1,995. Small dogs welcomed with a $500.00 non refundable pet deposit