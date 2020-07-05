All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

714 Kensington Lane

714 Kensington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

714 Kensington Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located to 287, the future 360 toll road, and in the highly desired Mansfield High district. Walking distance to Donald R. Barg Park. The kitchen has a total of 32 cabinets and features custom touches throughout. Updated with beautiful granite, fresh new tile floors, a coffered style ceiling, and subway tile back splash. Both bathrooms have tile showers, beautiful vanities with plenty of storage, and classic chrome fixtures. This home has a spacious master bedroom with his and hers walk in closets and double sinks in the master bath. Fridge on property. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Tenant needs to bring their own washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Kensington Lane have any available units?
714 Kensington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Kensington Lane have?
Some of 714 Kensington Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Kensington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
714 Kensington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Kensington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 714 Kensington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 714 Kensington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 714 Kensington Lane offers parking.
Does 714 Kensington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Kensington Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Kensington Lane have a pool?
No, 714 Kensington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 714 Kensington Lane have accessible units?
No, 714 Kensington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Kensington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Kensington Lane has units with dishwashers.

