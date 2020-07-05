714 Kensington Lane

Amenities

Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located to 287, the future 360 toll road, and in the highly desired Mansfield High district. Walking distance to Donald R. Barg Park. The kitchen has a total of 32 cabinets and features custom touches throughout. Updated with beautiful granite, fresh new tile floors, a coffered style ceiling, and subway tile back splash. Both bathrooms have tile showers, beautiful vanities with plenty of storage, and classic chrome fixtures. This home has a spacious master bedroom with his and hers walk in closets and double sinks in the master bath. Fridge on property. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Tenant needs to bring their own washer and dryer.