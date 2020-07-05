705 Player Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning & spacious 5 bdrm, 3.5 bath house in MANSFIELD NATIONAL ready for move in! Oversized downstairs master with sitting area, huge bathroom & closet with tons of storage. Beautiful open concept kitchen & living with walls of windows letting in natural light. Stainless Steel Refrigerator is included.

Office with glass French doors. Stone fireplace, high ceilings, stainless appliances, granite countertops, & much more. Neighborhood offers community park & pool. Just steps from golf course. This home is a MUST SEE!