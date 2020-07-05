All apartments in Mansfield
705 Player Avenue
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:16 PM

705 Player Avenue

705 Player Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

705 Player Avenue, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning & spacious 5 bdrm, 3.5 bath house in MANSFIELD NATIONAL ready for move in! Oversized downstairs master with sitting area, huge bathroom & closet with tons of storage. Beautiful open concept kitchen & living with walls of windows letting in natural light. Stainless Steel Refrigerator is included.
Office with glass French doors. Stone fireplace, high ceilings, stainless appliances, granite countertops, & much more. Neighborhood offers community park & pool. Just steps from golf course. This home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Player Avenue have any available units?
705 Player Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Player Avenue have?
Some of 705 Player Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Player Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
705 Player Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Player Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 705 Player Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 705 Player Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 705 Player Avenue offers parking.
Does 705 Player Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Player Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Player Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 705 Player Avenue has a pool.
Does 705 Player Avenue have accessible units?
No, 705 Player Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Player Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Player Avenue has units with dishwashers.

