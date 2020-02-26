636 S Waxahachie Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL Three bedroom home on large corner lot. FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. Cooks delight kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Upgraded cabinets and fixtures. Over-sized garage. Charming breakfast nook. Covered patio overlooks large backyard. Nice size living room with GORGEOUS brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Elegant master suite overlooks lush backyard. Master bath includes garden tub, separate shower, and his and hers closets. Two inch faux wood blinds in all windows. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. MISD! HURRY! this will go fast!