623 Hammond Drive

Gorgeous home for lease in the highly desirable Mansfield subdivision of Polo Crossing. Great location with easy access to I-20, State Hwy 360, Hwy 287, schools, shopping, dining, entertainment & more! This beautiful, spacious home has 5 bedrooms, 3.1 baths & 3 car garage. Featuring wood floors, iron staircase, large island kitchen with granite countertops & stainless appliances; open family room with soaring ceilings & stone fireplace; formal living and dining room, study; game room and media room up; large master (down) and 4 bedrooms (up) with walk in closets. Huge covered patio & pergola, concrete path in backyard perfect for biking and fruit bearing trees (pear, peach, apple, plum, persimmon, grapes).