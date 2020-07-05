All apartments in Mansfield
623 Hammond Drive
623 Hammond Drive

623 Hammond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

623 Hammond Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous home for lease in the highly desirable Mansfield subdivision of Polo Crossing. Great location with easy access to I-20, State Hwy 360, Hwy 287, schools, shopping, dining, entertainment & more! This beautiful, spacious home has 5 bedrooms, 3.1 baths & 3 car garage. Featuring wood floors, iron staircase, large island kitchen with granite countertops & stainless appliances; open family room with soaring ceilings & stone fireplace; formal living and dining room, study; game room and media room up; large master (down) and 4 bedrooms (up) with walk in closets. Huge covered patio & pergola, concrete path in backyard perfect for biking and fruit bearing trees (pear, peach, apple, plum, persimmon, grapes).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Hammond Drive have any available units?
623 Hammond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Hammond Drive have?
Some of 623 Hammond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Hammond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
623 Hammond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Hammond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 623 Hammond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 623 Hammond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 623 Hammond Drive offers parking.
Does 623 Hammond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Hammond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Hammond Drive have a pool?
No, 623 Hammond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 623 Hammond Drive have accessible units?
No, 623 Hammond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Hammond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 Hammond Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
