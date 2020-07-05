623 Hammond Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous home for lease in the highly desirable Mansfield subdivision of Polo Crossing. Great location with easy access to I-20, State Hwy 360, Hwy 287, schools, shopping, dining, entertainment & more! This beautiful, spacious home has 5 bedrooms, 3.1 baths & 3 car garage. Featuring wood floors, iron staircase, large island kitchen with granite countertops & stainless appliances; open family room with soaring ceilings & stone fireplace; formal living and dining room, study; game room and media room up; large master (down) and 4 bedrooms (up) with walk in closets. Huge covered patio & pergola, concrete path in backyard perfect for biking and fruit bearing trees (pear, peach, apple, plum, persimmon, grapes).