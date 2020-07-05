614 Fort Worth Street

Amenities
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a spacious area for your outdoor entertaining needs, along with a spacious lawn and a privacy fence. The interior features an open layout, lots of natural lighting, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen with plenty of space, quartz counters, subway back splash, a breakfast bar, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!