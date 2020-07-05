614 Fort Worth Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a spacious area for your outdoor entertaining needs, along with a spacious lawn and a privacy fence. The interior features an open layout, lots of natural lighting, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen with plenty of space, quartz counters, subway back splash, a breakfast bar, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!