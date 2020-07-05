All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 614 Fort Worth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
614 Fort Worth Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

614 Fort Worth Street

614 Fort Worth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

614 Fort Worth Street, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a spacious area for your outdoor entertaining needs, along with a spacious lawn and a privacy fence. The interior features an open layout, lots of natural lighting, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen with plenty of space, quartz counters, subway back splash, a breakfast bar, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Fort Worth Street have any available units?
614 Fort Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 Fort Worth Street have?
Some of 614 Fort Worth Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Fort Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
614 Fort Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Fort Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 614 Fort Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 614 Fort Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 614 Fort Worth Street offers parking.
Does 614 Fort Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Fort Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Fort Worth Street have a pool?
No, 614 Fort Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 614 Fort Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 614 Fort Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Fort Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Fort Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary