605 Arbor Glen Court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful, updated, and move in ready! Pack your belongings and move right in. Even better is that this house is located in Mansfield ISD. Step into this open concept home that features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a bonus room situated at the front of the house that can used as an office or play room. The backyard is spacious with covered patio to grill out. Easy access to highway 360 for an effortless commute. Do NOT walk, RUN to see this property now!***All CARPET HAS BEEN REMOVED*** See the updated pictures at the end.