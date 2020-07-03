All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

Location

605 Arbor Glen Court, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful, updated, and move in ready! Pack your belongings and move right in. Even better is that this house is located in Mansfield ISD. Step into this open concept home that features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a bonus room situated at the front of the house that can used as an office or play room. The backyard is spacious with covered patio to grill out. Easy access to highway 360 for an effortless commute. Do NOT walk, RUN to see this property now!***All CARPET HAS BEEN REMOVED*** See the updated pictures at the end.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Arbor Glen Court have any available units?
605 Arbor Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Arbor Glen Court have?
Some of 605 Arbor Glen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Arbor Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
605 Arbor Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Arbor Glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 605 Arbor Glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 605 Arbor Glen Court offer parking?
Yes, 605 Arbor Glen Court offers parking.
Does 605 Arbor Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Arbor Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Arbor Glen Court have a pool?
No, 605 Arbor Glen Court does not have a pool.
Does 605 Arbor Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 605 Arbor Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Arbor Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Arbor Glen Court has units with dishwashers.

