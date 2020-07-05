All apartments in Mansfield
6 Canary Court

6 Canary Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Canary Court, Mansfield, TX 76063
North Ridge at Mansfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Mansfield, with beautiful curb appeal. The outstanding open layout features abundance of space, once entering & notice the formal living room with those gorgeous soaring ceilings, laminate wood flooring & this stand tall white brick fireplace. Master suite on the 1st. floor with an extra half bath for guests. Amazing 2nd. floor with bonus spacious game room. Kitchen & breakfast area features stainless steel appliances & impressive views of the oasis backyard. The open patio that leads to the pool, dog run & storage shed, is ready for your enjoyment. Freshly painted including interior & exterior, countertops, & new accessories. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Canary Court have any available units?
6 Canary Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Canary Court have?
Some of 6 Canary Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Canary Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Canary Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Canary Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Canary Court is pet friendly.
Does 6 Canary Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 Canary Court offers parking.
Does 6 Canary Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Canary Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Canary Court have a pool?
Yes, 6 Canary Court has a pool.
Does 6 Canary Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Canary Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Canary Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Canary Court has units with dishwashers.

