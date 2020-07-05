6 Canary Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Mansfield, with beautiful curb appeal. The outstanding open layout features abundance of space, once entering & notice the formal living room with those gorgeous soaring ceilings, laminate wood flooring & this stand tall white brick fireplace. Master suite on the 1st. floor with an extra half bath for guests. Amazing 2nd. floor with bonus spacious game room. Kitchen & breakfast area features stainless steel appliances & impressive views of the oasis backyard. The open patio that leads to the pool, dog run & storage shed, is ready for your enjoyment. Freshly painted including interior & exterior, countertops, & new accessories. Must see!