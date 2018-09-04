All apartments in Mansfield
4812 Bluebird Ln
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

4812 Bluebird Ln

4812 Bluebird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Bluebird Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
Beautiful Single Family in Mansfield ISD - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1522302?source=marketing
Nice 4 bedroom home with newer paint and newer flooring. Large living area is open to the kitchen and kitchen dining area. Master bath has garden tub and stand up shower. Large, fenced back yard. Both gas and electric. No pets, no smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45. App fee. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2752406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Bluebird Ln have any available units?
4812 Bluebird Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 4812 Bluebird Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Bluebird Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Bluebird Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4812 Bluebird Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 4812 Bluebird Ln offer parking?
No, 4812 Bluebird Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4812 Bluebird Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 Bluebird Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Bluebird Ln have a pool?
No, 4812 Bluebird Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4812 Bluebird Ln have accessible units?
No, 4812 Bluebird Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Bluebird Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4812 Bluebird Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4812 Bluebird Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4812 Bluebird Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

