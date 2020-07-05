4310 Aston Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous Mansfield ISD home with swing drive, fantastic curb appeal and a desirable community! Welcoming covered porch. Wood floors flow from entry into living & hallway. Formal living off entry would make a great study. Open concept design. Spacious living area with 2 story vaulted ceiling & cozy stone gas fireplace. Kitchen includes granite counters, in-wall stainless appliances, island & breakfast bar. Master is down with bay windows in sitting area. Upstairs offers plenty of entertainment or play space with a large game room & adjacent media room. Bedroom 2 is next to full bath, bedrooms 3 & 4 have Jack and Jill bathroom. Expansive aggregate patio outback perfect for cookouts. Community pool & playground!