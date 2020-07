Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Fantastic Floorplan In Lowes Farm! You will love this open floorplan which includes 3 bedrooms with an office that could also be used as a fourth bedroom. Home features two and half baths. Upstairs has a bonus room. Split bedroom arrangement. Spacious kitchen with corian countertops, gas cooktop, walk in pantry, and 42 inch cabinets. Lovely neighborhood and community pool for those hot summer days and Mansfield ISD. Tenants or agent to verify schools & square footage.