Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Great Schools! This wonderful home is in walking distance to the hospital and close to shopping. It is located a short drive from 287 and Highway 360. It has been updated with new paint and floors throughout. The kitchen offers a gas range, dishwasher, and granite counter tops. This house wont last long. Set up your viewing today!