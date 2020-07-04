All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 3220 Essex Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
3220 Essex Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:21 PM

3220 Essex Drive

3220 Essex Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3220 Essex Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous brick home for lease in Mansfield's Oakview Estates! Mansfield ISD! Huge living area with beautiful wood laminate flooring and brick fireplace! Granite counters in kitchen with stainless appliances! Master bedroom downstairs with dual sinks, stand alone shower and jetted tub with Walk-in closet! Upstairs features HUGE living area and 4 guest bedrooms! Open patio out back with plenty of shade trees. Great for the whole family! Won't last long at this price! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Essex Drive have any available units?
3220 Essex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Essex Drive have?
Some of 3220 Essex Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Essex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Essex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Essex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Essex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 3220 Essex Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Essex Drive offers parking.
Does 3220 Essex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Essex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Essex Drive have a pool?
No, 3220 Essex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Essex Drive have accessible units?
No, 3220 Essex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Essex Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Essex Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary