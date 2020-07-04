3220 Essex Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous brick home for lease in Mansfield's Oakview Estates! Mansfield ISD! Huge living area with beautiful wood laminate flooring and brick fireplace! Granite counters in kitchen with stainless appliances! Master bedroom downstairs with dual sinks, stand alone shower and jetted tub with Walk-in closet! Upstairs features HUGE living area and 4 guest bedrooms! Open patio out back with plenty of shade trees. Great for the whole family! Won't last long at this price! Schedule your showing today!