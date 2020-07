Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apartment B- fresh renovation, black appliances, wood-like floors, washer/dryer connections, with large yard! New fixtures, huge closets, ceiling fan and more



Also have upstairs available for ONLY $990 per month.

It doesn’t have a yard, however there is a balcony.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.