3010 Saint Amanda Drive

Welcome to this beautiful 2 story home! This home is located in Mansfield ISD. All of the bedrooms are massive in size and has great size closets. Kitchen has a nice sized island and great for family gatherings. The master bedroom and office is located downstairs. There is a game room for kids to play or great entertainment for guests. The home has wood and tile floors all throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. We also provide the option of renting the washer and dryer for $50 a month. Refrigerator is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
