300 Misty Mesa Trail

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 full baths home at the heart of Mansfield Texas. House has been well maintained with nice and clean upgraded flooring, extra large walk in closet, newer model stainless steel appliances including large refrigerator and deep kitchen sink. Large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of space for second dining table. Laundry room has built in optional gas and electric outlets for dryer of choice.

Easy access to I-287. Very Nice covered patio in the backyard for your many hours of enjoyment.