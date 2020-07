Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher microwave

Spacious 4.2.2 with NICE gas cook top ,microwave ,high ceilings throughout. Homes has granite counter tops,Beautiful wood laminate flooring in all areas, large walk in master closet, pantry, oversize laundry room, marble flooring & sun screens on the windows. Once inside the open floor plan allows you to see the formal living into the kitchen that opens onto the living area.