2308 Welch Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

DON'T MISS THIS ONE! Beautiful Executive Home near Walnut Creek CC. NEWER GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! NEWER LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING! Single story with plenty of room. Home features oversized kitchen,utility room and master suite. Luxurious Master suite with tray ceiling and dual closets. Garden Tub and separate shower. Patio out front is perfect for relaxing and watching the sunset. Back patio is covered and great for entertaining. Oversized utility room with space for freezer or second fridge and sink. Garage is extra large with an insulated door and garage attic is floored. Newer AC unit. Zoned Mansfield HS. MISD! Convenient to schools, restaurants and shopping.

HURRY! This will go fast.