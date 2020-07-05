All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail

2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063
Heritage Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Breathtaking home situated in the highly sought after Heritage Estates! Mansfield ISD is a huge plus! Stunning entry with a formal den and a formal dining area as you step into the home. Vaulted ceilings! Neutral tones! Spacious kitchen with an oversized breakfast bar, island, stylish tile backsplash, breakfast nook, plenty of cabinet and counter space plus a gas cook top. Open concept! Ceiling fans! Built in's in the HUGE family room. Oversized master suite with a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. Backyard oasis with your own deck perfect for cooking out! Pets to be determined on a case by case basis.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail have any available units?
2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail have?
Some of 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail offer parking?
No, 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail have a pool?
No, 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail have accessible units?
No, 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary