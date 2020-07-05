2209 Laura Elizabeth Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets ceiling fan bathtub

Breathtaking home situated in the highly sought after Heritage Estates! Mansfield ISD is a huge plus! Stunning entry with a formal den and a formal dining area as you step into the home. Vaulted ceilings! Neutral tones! Spacious kitchen with an oversized breakfast bar, island, stylish tile backsplash, breakfast nook, plenty of cabinet and counter space plus a gas cook top. Open concept! Ceiling fans! Built in's in the HUGE family room. Oversized master suite with a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. Backyard oasis with your own deck perfect for cooking out! Pets to be determined on a case by case basis.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.