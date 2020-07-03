Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2110 Cancun Dr. Available 08/23/19 Captivating home in Country Meadows! - FOUR BEDROOM IN MANSFIELD! Beautiful brick home. LARGE open living area with a wood burning fireplace. Split bedroom floor-plan. Warm neutral tones! 2 inch blinds! Open concept! Kitchen features a cozy breakfast nook, island, breakfast bar and stainless appliances! Master suite includes a garden tub plus dual sinks and a huge walk in closet. Covered back patio great for cooking out! Pets to be determined on a case by case basis. Please or email James Braddock for details at 817-829-1591/ james@rpmdallas.com.



(RLNE3741774)