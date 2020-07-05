All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

2061 Turtle Cove Drive

2061 Turtle Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2061 Turtle Cove Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Need a 4 bedroom in Mansfield ISD? This house offers 4-2-2 with 1970 Sq ft. Has a nice living space that offers a wood burning fire place and a Flat Screen TV already mounted for you in the living room. Kitchen comes with a built in microwave, fridge, breakfast bar, walk in pantry, a ton of counter space and cabinets for storage. This home has a separate laundry room with extra cabinets for storage as well. Laminate and ceramic tile throughout and a nice bonus sun room with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Turtle Cove Drive have any available units?
2061 Turtle Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 Turtle Cove Drive have?
Some of 2061 Turtle Cove Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 Turtle Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Turtle Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Turtle Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2061 Turtle Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2061 Turtle Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2061 Turtle Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 2061 Turtle Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 Turtle Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Turtle Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 2061 Turtle Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2061 Turtle Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2061 Turtle Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Turtle Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 Turtle Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

