2061 Turtle Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Need a 4 bedroom in Mansfield ISD? This house offers 4-2-2 with 1970 Sq ft. Has a nice living space that offers a wood burning fire place and a Flat Screen TV already mounted for you in the living room. Kitchen comes with a built in microwave, fridge, breakfast bar, walk in pantry, a ton of counter space and cabinets for storage. This home has a separate laundry room with extra cabinets for storage as well. Laminate and ceramic tile throughout and a nice bonus sun room with air conditioning.