1911 Bertram Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

1911 Bertram Drive

1911 Bertram Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Bertram Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous remodeled home located on corner lot. Wood burning fireplace, open floor plan with large kitchen that has beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including fridge. Split bedrooms from master suite. Art Niche at entry. Utility room will accommodate full size washer and dryer. Large master suite with huge walk in closet, separate tub and shower, granite vanities. Garage door opener. Pet may be considered, no cats. Fifty dollar application fee per person over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Bertram Drive have any available units?
1911 Bertram Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Bertram Drive have?
Some of 1911 Bertram Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Bertram Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Bertram Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Bertram Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Bertram Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Bertram Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Bertram Drive offers parking.
Does 1911 Bertram Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 Bertram Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Bertram Drive have a pool?
No, 1911 Bertram Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Bertram Drive have accessible units?
No, 1911 Bertram Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Bertram Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Bertram Drive has units with dishwashers.

