1911 Bertram Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Gorgeous remodeled home located on corner lot. Wood burning fireplace, open floor plan with large kitchen that has beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including fridge. Split bedrooms from master suite. Art Niche at entry. Utility room will accommodate full size washer and dryer. Large master suite with huge walk in closet, separate tub and shower, granite vanities. Garage door opener. Pet may be considered, no cats. Fifty dollar application fee per person over the age of 18.