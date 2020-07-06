All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1902 Bertram Drive

1902 Bertram Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Bertram Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take advantage of December 2018 concession, Move in by December 20, 2018 and receive $500 off a January 2019 rent.

Imagine coming home everyday to this colorful home! Along with lush landscaping, stunning curb appeal and a two-car garage, there's a lot to love about this home! The spacious and bright interior features plush carpet, tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, large windows and more. The modern kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops and ample cabinet space, perfect for cooking your favorite meals. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Don't let this home get away, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Bertram Drive have any available units?
1902 Bertram Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 Bertram Drive have?
Some of 1902 Bertram Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Bertram Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Bertram Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Bertram Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Bertram Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1902 Bertram Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Bertram Drive offers parking.
Does 1902 Bertram Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Bertram Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Bertram Drive have a pool?
No, 1902 Bertram Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Bertram Drive have accessible units?
No, 1902 Bertram Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Bertram Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 Bertram Drive has units with dishwashers.

