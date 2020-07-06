1902 Bertram Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Imagine coming home everyday to this colorful home! Along with lush landscaping, stunning curb appeal and a two-car garage, there's a lot to love about this home! The spacious and bright interior features plush carpet, tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, large windows and more. The modern kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops and ample cabinet space, perfect for cooking your favorite meals. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Don't let this home get away, apply online today!