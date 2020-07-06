Amenities

18003 Saddlehorn Lane Available 03/31/19 Beautiful Remodelled Family Home in Huge Lot. Located in Upscale Lakeview Country Estates - This home is a Must See! It is Beautifully remodeled on a half an acre lot! Located in the well established and sought after Lakeview Country Estates subdivision in Mansfield. The kitchen is a cooks dream with all new stainless steel appliances with a double oven. Gorgeous stainless steel and glass vent hood over the island cooktop. Granite counter tops, soft close drawers. The master bathroom has a separate shower with a rain shower head and 6 body jets, inlight mirror with touch sensor, and bluetooth speaker in overhead light. Plus much more! This home is located in the much sought after Mansfield ISD. Buyer and agent to verify room measurements.



(RLNE4652784)