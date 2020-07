Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Make a great start to 2019 and drake advantage of the move in special. Sign lease agreement by 1.31.2019, and receive $500 off February 2019 rent.



Renovated, two story brick home, with hardwood floors and modern appliances. Kitchen has granite countertops, bay windows, and light fixtures. Home has laminate vintage flooring in bath area and spacious backyard with shed.