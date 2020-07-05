Amenities
This Beautifully Updated 3/2 Featuring: Ceiling Fans, Updated Appliances, Master Bedroom, Spacious Living Area, Dining Area, Attached Garage and Private Fenced Backyard Located In Woodland Estates. Cul de sac with park and fishing pond only a few steps from the property.
View Complete Walk Through Video Of Comparable Unit At:
http://youtu.be/KX8pDZH5rIY
View all available properties at www.FirstAmericanRE.net
1516 Piedmont Drive
Mansfield, TX 76063
This property still needs to be:
CLEANED
PAINTED
CARPETS CLEANED
REPAIRS MADE PRIOR TO NEW MOVE IN****
Please keep this in mind when viewing the property.
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:
1225 +/- Sq. Ft
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Range
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
Living Area
Dining Area
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Area
Master Walk-In Closet
Spacious Private Fenced Backyard
2 CAR Attached Garage
Pet Friendly
MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT
*** We DO NOT ACCEPT Section 8 or Housing Vouchers
Prices & Specials Subject To Change
Please Call Today 866-990-9786
Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517
"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 8/6/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.