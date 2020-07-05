All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1516 Piedmont Drive

1516 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Piedmont Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Beautifully Updated 3/2 Featuring: Ceiling Fans, Updated Appliances, Master Bedroom, Spacious Living Area, Dining Area, Attached Garage and Private Fenced Backyard Located In Woodland Estates. Cul de sac with park and fishing pond only a few steps from the property.

View Complete Walk Through Video Of Comparable Unit At:

http://youtu.be/KX8pDZH5rIY

View all available properties at www.FirstAmericanRE.net

1516 Piedmont Drive
Mansfield, TX 76063

This property still needs to be:
CLEANED
PAINTED
CARPETS CLEANED
REPAIRS MADE PRIOR TO NEW MOVE IN****

Please keep this in mind when viewing the property.

BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:
1225 +/- Sq. Ft
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Range
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
Living Area
Dining Area
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Area
Master Walk-In Closet
Spacious Private Fenced Backyard
2 CAR Attached Garage
Pet Friendly

MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

*** We DO NOT ACCEPT Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Prices & Specials Subject To Change

Please Call Today 866-990-9786

Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 8/6/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
1516 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 1516 Piedmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 Piedmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1516 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Piedmont Drive offers parking.
Does 1516 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1516 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1516 Piedmont Drive has accessible units.
Does 1516 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Piedmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

