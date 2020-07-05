Amenities

This Beautifully Updated 3/2 Featuring: Ceiling Fans, Updated Appliances, Master Bedroom, Spacious Living Area, Dining Area, Attached Garage and Private Fenced Backyard Located In Woodland Estates. Cul de sac with park and fishing pond only a few steps from the property.



1516 Piedmont Drive

Mansfield, TX 76063



This property still needs to be:

CLEANED

PAINTED

CARPETS CLEANED

REPAIRS MADE PRIOR TO NEW MOVE IN****



Please keep this in mind when viewing the property.



BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:

1225 +/- Sq. Ft

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

INCLUDES Range

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Microwave

Living Area

Dining Area

Ceiling Fans

Laundry Area

Master Walk-In Closet

Spacious Private Fenced Backyard

2 CAR Attached Garage

Pet Friendly



MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT



*** We DO NOT ACCEPT Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



Prices & Specials Subject To Change



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 8/6/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

