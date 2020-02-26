All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1508 Cowtown Drive

1508 Cowtown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Cowtown Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding and so spacious home in the heart of Mansfield, built in 2014. featuring welcoming open layout throughout the entire property, once entering the foyer you will immediately be amazed by those vaulted ceilings and the gorgeous balconies from the second floor. The beautiful fully equipped kitchen with a massive island & solid granite countertops & brand new refrigerator included. Upgraded with fresh paint & new carpets throughout the entire home. The master suite just has a perfect layout & the full bathroom & walking closet is waiting for your interior design. take those hidden stairs to the second floor & notice this massive family room waiting for you. Part of Remington Ranch HOA. Lease the best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Cowtown Drive have any available units?
1508 Cowtown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Cowtown Drive have?
Some of 1508 Cowtown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Cowtown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Cowtown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Cowtown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Cowtown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1508 Cowtown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Cowtown Drive offers parking.
Does 1508 Cowtown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Cowtown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Cowtown Drive have a pool?
No, 1508 Cowtown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Cowtown Drive have accessible units?
No, 1508 Cowtown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Cowtown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Cowtown Drive has units with dishwashers.

