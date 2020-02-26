1508 Cowtown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Outstanding and so spacious home in the heart of Mansfield, built in 2014. featuring welcoming open layout throughout the entire property, once entering the foyer you will immediately be amazed by those vaulted ceilings and the gorgeous balconies from the second floor. The beautiful fully equipped kitchen with a massive island & solid granite countertops & brand new refrigerator included. Upgraded with fresh paint & new carpets throughout the entire home. The master suite just has a perfect layout & the full bathroom & walking closet is waiting for your interior design. take those hidden stairs to the second floor & notice this massive family room waiting for you. Part of Remington Ranch HOA. Lease the best!