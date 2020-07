Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 07/16/19 Spacious single family home - Property Id: 125484



Meticulously maintained original owner D.R. Horton Home in the master planned Lowes Farm. Within walking distance to the community amenity center, and in near new condition this one wont last long, especially at this price!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125484

Property Id 125484



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4922947)