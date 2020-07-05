All apartments in Mansfield
1112 Concord Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:44 AM

1112 Concord Drive

1112 Concord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Concord Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 car garage in the desired Walnut Creek Valley Addition in Mansfield ISD! The interior includes pass through kitchen open to the living area, with plentiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances with a flat cooktop stove, walk-in utility room with full size WD connections. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire interior so no carpet to worry about. Master has double closets, double vanity sinks in master bath & a private patio entry. Rear entry garage off the alley and a nice size fenced backyard with covered patio. Regular HVAC service & quarterly pest control provided is a plus! Walk across the street to J.L. Boren elementary, or enjoy a quick walk to Walnut Creek Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Concord Drive have any available units?
1112 Concord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Concord Drive have?
Some of 1112 Concord Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Concord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Concord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Concord Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Concord Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1112 Concord Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Concord Drive offers parking.
Does 1112 Concord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Concord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Concord Drive have a pool?
No, 1112 Concord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Concord Drive have accessible units?
No, 1112 Concord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Concord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Concord Drive has units with dishwashers.

