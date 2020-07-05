1112 Concord Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 car garage in the desired Walnut Creek Valley Addition in Mansfield ISD! The interior includes pass through kitchen open to the living area, with plentiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances with a flat cooktop stove, walk-in utility room with full size WD connections. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire interior so no carpet to worry about. Master has double closets, double vanity sinks in master bath & a private patio entry. Rear entry garage off the alley and a nice size fenced backyard with covered patio. Regular HVAC service & quarterly pest control provided is a plus! Walk across the street to J.L. Boren elementary, or enjoy a quick walk to Walnut Creek Country Club.