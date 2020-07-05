1110 Hilton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable home in Mansfield Texas! This home offers a great living space, with an updated kitchen complete with gorgeous granite counter tops and a built-in table in the breakfast room. Wood floors in all 3 bedrooms and in living room, with a wood burning fire place. Grand ceilings and smart open layout makes this home feel huge. Skylights in kitchen and master bathroom are unique elements to this home that are hard to find elsewhere. Nice bright neutral paint colors throughout. Great outdoor living space has a beautiful wood deck great for entertaining. Come one come all but only one will get this home so see it today before someone else does! Easy online application.