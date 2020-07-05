111 Brown Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Cute & spacious 3 bedroom home located near historic downtown Mansfield! Wood floors & ceramic tile. Living room opens to dining area. Big kitchen features ample cabinet space, pantry, gas stove & full size utility closet. All bedrooms are good size. 2nd bedroom opens from master & makes perfect nursery or study. Sun room or enclosed patio off master bedroom. 1 car detached garage. Large backyard with open patio. Easy access to major roads, schools & shopping. Tenant occupied until 02-29-20 Photos taken when house was vacant.