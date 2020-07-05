All apartments in Mansfield
11 Kevin Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:52 PM

11 Kevin Court

11 Kevin Court · No Longer Available
Location

11 Kevin Court, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Custom executive home in a most wonderful, wooded area of like homes! You will love this home and the neighborhood it's in. Quiet and so easy to get to just about anywhere. From the replaced wood look laminate flooring to upgraded tile floors in the wet areas and granite counter tops in the kitchen, this home is just perfect for family living and entertaining. The spacious game room is located at the back of the home and connects to the oversized, rear entry garage. 2-inch blinds and other updates make this home ready for you now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Kevin Court have any available units?
11 Kevin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Kevin Court have?
Some of 11 Kevin Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Kevin Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 Kevin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Kevin Court pet-friendly?
No, 11 Kevin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 11 Kevin Court offer parking?
Yes, 11 Kevin Court offers parking.
Does 11 Kevin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Kevin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Kevin Court have a pool?
No, 11 Kevin Court does not have a pool.
Does 11 Kevin Court have accessible units?
No, 11 Kevin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Kevin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Kevin Court has units with dishwashers.

