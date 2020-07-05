11 Kevin Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Custom executive home in a most wonderful, wooded area of like homes! You will love this home and the neighborhood it's in. Quiet and so easy to get to just about anywhere. From the replaced wood look laminate flooring to upgraded tile floors in the wet areas and granite counter tops in the kitchen, this home is just perfect for family living and entertaining. The spacious game room is located at the back of the home and connects to the oversized, rear entry garage. 2-inch blinds and other updates make this home ready for you now.